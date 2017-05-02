Community Activities Planned For Blue Trees Installation

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – Downtown Denver may seem like a strange place to meditate, but that’s exactly what’s happening among the Blue Trees in front of the Colorado Convention Center.

On Mondays throughout the month of May, instructor Kimberly Allyse Johnson is holding open meditation sessions in the Blue Trees along 14th Street at Stout Street.

A company called Sound Off is providing noise-canceling headphones. In addition to cutting out the sounds of the city, the headphones have the options of listening to one of two guided meditations, or ambient music. The headphones are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday. The Denver Theatre District invites anyone to meditate among the trees at any time, and the artist welcomes that kind of experience of the installation.

“That’s why I think public art is important. It’s just creating a pause, a small pause, in everyday life, and getting people to look at something that they normally wouldn’t look at,” said Konstantin Dimopoulos, the artist of the Blue Trees.

Other community activities planned among the trees include:

– Blues Music in the Galleria: Every Wednesday in May from 5-7 p.m., enjoy free music from local blues acts in the Galleria of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

– Block 1750 Presents: Street Cyphers: Every Friday in May from 6-8 p.m., dancers and musicians from Block 1750 will perform along the 16th Street Mall.

– Nature Songs Amid the Blue Trees: On Friday, May 19 from 6-8 p.m., singers and instrumentalists from Opera on Tap Colorado will perform throughout the Denver Theatre District.

– Write Denver Explores the Blue Trees: On Saturday, May 20 from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lighthouse Writers Workshop will lead a Write Denver tour of the Blue Trees.

– Blue Trees Family Day in Skyline Park: On Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the family day will include 200 kid-sized trees in 15-gallon buckets that can be colored, as well as environmentally-friendly educational activities and other kids’ entertainment.

Libby Smith is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. If you have a story you’d like to tell CBS4 about, call 303-863-TIPS (8477) or visit the News Tips section.