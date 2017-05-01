Teen Begins Lengthy Recovery After Getting Struck By Car While Inside Shop

By Dillon Thomas

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The teenager critically injured over the weekend due to a car driving into a Parker business was identified as Rylie Guentensberger of Castle Rock.

Guentensberger was inside a running store with her mother when police say a car drove through the front of the business.

Guentensberger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to friends.

Family friends Jennifer Bennett and Nicky Kulish said they learned of the crash soon after it happened.

“We were just stunned,” Bennet said.

“At first (I experienced) just shock, and unbelief,” Kulish said. “And, then, tears.”

Police told CBS4 the crash may have been caused by a medical condition of the driver.

Guentensberger was last listed in critical, yet stable, condition. Her friends described her as a strong teenager, who often gives back to nonprofits.

“She’s a terrific student, and a gifted athlete,” Bennett said.

Bennett helped set up a Facebook page called “Rally for Rylie,” which gained hundreds of likes soon after creation.

Bennett said the page would help convey updates on Guentensberger, as she is treated.

“(Guentensberger’s parents) are very focused on their family unit right now,” Bennett said.

Friends have also set up a donations page, which will help the family pay for pending medical bills.

“They are going to have mounting medical bills, that really are going to fill insurmountable to them,” Kulish said.

Less than an hour after the donations page was created, thousands of dollars were already donated.

Ziggy Guentensberger issued the following statement to CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

We are truly blessed to have such caring friends, family, and community. He outpouring has been extremely humbling and emotional. We thank everyone who has reached out, and who has kept Rylie and our family in [their] thoughts. Please continue to pray; the next 24-48 hours are going to continue to be an uphill battle for her.

An event to support Guentensberger was scheduled for Monday evening from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to take place at Aspen View Academy in Castle Rock.

