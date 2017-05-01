Pittsburgh’s Zoo Is Welcoming ‘A Ton Of Good News’

PITTSBURGH (CBS4) – The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium says a “jumbo delivery” is on the way.

Twenty-one-year-old Seeni, one of the zoo’s elephants, is pregnant.

Gestation period for elephants is approximately 22 months, and Seeni has been pregnant for 19, so the zoo estimates she’ll deliver sometime in July.

This is her second pregnancy, the first coming when she was 14 at the Okavango Delta in Botswana, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Dr. Barbara Baker, President & CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, says the pregnancy is exciting news.

“Visitors love to see elephants and they ask about what is happening to elephants in the wild,” says Dr. Baker. “Every day we hear about poaching and human–elephant conflict due to habitat loss. All of these are taking a toll on elephant populations. We have the best opportunity to educate our visitors and to provide them with information on elephant conservation efforts worldwide and how each individual can help.”

There is no word yet if the zoo plans an “April the giraffe” style webcam.

