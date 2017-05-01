Burglary Ringleader Gets Hefty Prison Sentence

DEMVER (CBS4) – A court sentenced a leader in home burglary ring in Denver to 15 years in prison.
Mamadou Diallo, 20, will also have to pay back more than $74,000 to victims.
Diallo is one of seven leaders accused of stealing almost $500,000 worth of jewelry, electronics and cars from 50 victims.
The burglaries all happened between 2014 and 2016.
“The indictment alleged that members of the criminal enterprise would locate homes in which the owner was not at home, and would often break a glass window or door to get inside and steal valuables including jewelry, electronics, weapons, alcohol, clothing and credit cards,” the Denver District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Four more key defendants are awaiting sentencing.