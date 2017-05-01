Latest Forecast: May Begins With Just A Few Showers

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – May is typically our second wettest month of the year in Denver right behind July. But the first week of the new month will be mainly dry with only a slight chance for rain Monday afternoon followed by a 40% chance for rain Tuesday afternoon. Measurable rainfall will limited.

That being said, the mountains have a much better chance for precipitation including Summit County where 1-3 inches of snow is expected Monday followed by another 1-5 inches Tuesday through Tuesday night.

It should get cold enough in Denver Tuesday night to support snow instead of rain. But since moisture will be limited, we expect very little, if any, accumulation in the metro area. Flurries are possible through the morning commute on Wednesday and then dry weather should settle in through the upcoming weekend.

A warming trend will also being on Thursday with highs in the 70s. The weekend should bring highs in the lower 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. 50s and 60s in the mountains this weekend.

