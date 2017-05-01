COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Trevor Siemian. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Pedicabs Offered To Commuters During I-25 Work

May 1, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, I-25, Interstate 25, Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Some Denver area commuters are using pedicabs to help them get to and from work as Interstate 25 is widened.

The road construction has shut down a pedestrian tunnel under I-25 in suburban Northglenn that bus commuters use to reach the other side of the highway. On Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation began offering free pedicab rides to save people time on the detour they now must take to get over the interstate.

pedicabs Pedicabs Offered To Commuters During I 25 Work

(credit: CBS)

It’s the first time pedicabs have been used during a state road project.

pedicabs 1 Pedicabs Offered To Commuters During I 25 Work

(credit: CBS)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch