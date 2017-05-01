Police Hire Guinea Pig Constable

COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Trevor Siemian. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

NEW ZEALAND (CBS4) – The New Zealand Police are taking a different approach to trying to get people to slow down.

In a Facebook post, they dressed up a guinea pig in a constable’s uniform and hat to remind people that “kids are going to be out and about walking and biking, and crossing roads.”

So, slow down! …like a guinea pig.

As a fun fact, the department posted that a guinea pig’s top speed is around nine kilometers per hour, or under six miles per hour.

In other words, not very fast.

Slower if you’ve “gone a bit overboard on the carbs lately and need to lighten up.”

The lesson in the funny post is to slow down, “keep an eye out for school patrols and please do your part in keeping our kids safe.”

An important lesson for anywhere.

And, oh, eat your greens. “Always eat your greens.”

