Fun Things To Do In Denver This Spring

This is the time of year in which many people are polishing off the bicycles, dusting off the hiking shoes and taking advantage of the gorgeous Colorado weather. Along with biking and hiking trails, Denver also offers festivals and other cultural experiences for residents and visitors to enjoy. The following spring activities will help you get out of the house and make this season memorable.

Bear Creek Lake Park

15600 W. Morrison Road

Lakewood, CO 80228

(303) 697-6159

www.lakewood.org

Located southwest of the city, Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood is a popular place in which to spend warm spring days. The park offers a variety of hiking trails, water recreation, nature viewing and much more. The City of Lakewood also hosts events, including the Full Moon Flower Hike on May 10. The swim beach opens on Memorial Day for those who are looking for some fun in the water. Land lovers can take advantage of activities such as archery, and there are trails for equestrian use as well.

Cinco de Mayo: Celebrate Culture

Civic Center Park

101 W. 14th Ave.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 534-8342

www.cincodemayodenver.com

Dates: May 6-7, 2017

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Denver’s Cinco de Mayo festival, which celebrates Mexican heritage and culture. The 2017 festival kicks off with a parade on May 6 at 11 a.m. Guests will be treated to music, dance and other entertainment, including Mariachi Sol de Tierra, Fiesta Colorado Balet Folklorico, Montez de Durango and many more. Other activities at the festival include a taco eating contest and chihuahua races, as well as hundreds of vendors and exhibits.

Calder Monumental

Denver Botanic Gardens

1007 York St.

Denver, CO 80206

(720) 865-3500

www.botanicgardens.org

All summer, guests at the York Street Botanic Gardens can view a special exhibit featuring a tribute to artist Alexander Calder. The exhibit features some of Calder’s most iconic sculptural pieces set against the backdrop of the gorgeous gardens. The Calder Monumental runs from April 28 – Sept. 24, and it is available for view with regular admission to the gardens. There is plenty more to see this spring at the York Street location of the Denver Botanic Gardens, too, including a concert series and Spring Plant Sale.

Boulder Creek Festival

Central Park

1236 Canyon Blvd.

Boulder, CO 80302

(303) 449-3137

www.bceproductions.com

Dates: May 27 – 29, 2017

A popular event celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Boulder Creek Festival serves as a kick-off to summer hosted over Memorial Day weekend. This year’s festival features live music from bands in many different genres, local food vendors, and the popular rubber duck races. Select packages can be purchased, which include entry into the festival and different samples.

Denver Zoo

2300 Steele St.

Denver, CO 80205

(720) 337-1400

www.denverzoo.org

The Denver Zoo is a popular attraction year round, but spring visits are extra nice, as the weather is usually perfect for a day trip. The Edge tiger exhibit recently opened, and offers visitors an up-close-and-personal view of these majestic creatures. Recently, the Denver Zoo also welcomed Dobby, a baby giraffe, to its ranks, and there are plenty of entertaining exhibits that are fun for the whole family. Be sure to visit on May 19 for Endangered Species Day, when visitors can attend an African Wild Dog Demonstration, Snow Leopard Keeper Talk and other fun events. Visitors can also watch demonstrations and feedings to learn more about the animals. Tickets are $12 for children, $17 for adults and $14 for seniors.

