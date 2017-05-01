COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Trevor Siemian. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Elitch Gardens Ready For Season After Snow Delays Opening

May 1, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Elitch Gardens, Elitch's, Star Flyer

DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens had to delay its opening weekend which was supposed to kick off on Saturday. Below-freezing temperatures and snow delayed the season opening for the amusement park.

img 0890 002 Elitch Gardens Ready For Season After Snow Delays Opening

Elitch Gardens on Saturday (credit: CBS)

Saturday was supposed to be opening day but the snow kept the park from opening. It opened on Sunday with limited operations.

The park’s newest ride they are featuring is called Star Flyer.

eff8ea6a0eac461fafe1ef49d372c268 Elitch Gardens Ready For Season After Snow Delays Opening

The Star Flyer (credit: CBS)

The park will be open on limited days, including weekends, through the first two weeks of May.

The season pass free souvenir cup and EZ band offer has been extended until May 7 because of the delayed opening.

