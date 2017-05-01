Elitch Gardens Ready For Season After Snow Delays Opening

DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens had to delay its opening weekend which was supposed to kick off on Saturday. Below-freezing temperatures and snow delayed the season opening for the amusement park.
Saturday was supposed to be opening day but the snow kept the park from opening. It opened on Sunday with limited operations.
The park’s newest ride they are featuring is called Star Flyer.
The park will be open on limited days, including weekends, through the first two weeks of May.
The season pass free souvenir cup and EZ band offer has been extended until May 7 because of the delayed opening.