Report: Broncos Hosting RB Jamaal Charles

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are hosting running back free agent Jamaal Charles.

Charles, the Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher, was let go at the end of the season after two injury-plagued years.

Now, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Charles is visiting the Broncos in search of a new team.

The #Broncos are hosting free agent RB Jamaal Charles on a visit, source said. High-reward possibility here. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2017

According to CBS Sports, Charles, 30, has run for at least 1,300 yards in five of the last eight seasons.

His knees, though, may keep him from that mark again, but there could be a “high-reward possibility here,” for both the Broncos and Charles, as he’d be sure to add depth to the Broncos backfield, splitting time with C.J. Anderson, who is coming off his own injury.

Since his season-ending surgery, Anderson says “the knee is healthy.”

