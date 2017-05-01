COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Trevor Siemian. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Report: Broncos Hosting RB Jamaal Charles

May 1, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: C.J. Anderson, Denver Broncos, Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are hosting running back free agent Jamaal Charles.

Charles, the Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher, was let go at the end of the season after two injury-plagued years.

Now, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Charles is visiting the Broncos in search of a new team.

According to CBS Sports, Charles, 30, has run for at least 1,300 yards in five of the last eight seasons.

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 02: Jamaal Charles #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 2, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

His knees, though, may keep him from that mark again, but there could be a “high-reward possibility here,” for both the Broncos and Charles, as he’d be sure to add depth to the Broncos backfield, splitting time with C.J. Anderson, who is coming off his own injury.

Quarterback Paxton Lynch #12 of the Denver Broncos hands the ball off to C.J. Anderson #22 in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado.

C.J. Anderson (Photo Credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Since his season-ending surgery, Anderson says “the knee is healthy.”

