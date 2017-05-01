COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Trevor Siemian. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

2 Arrested After Deadly Stabbing, Standoff

May 1, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Jason Kover, Michael Adkisson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs finally arrested two people wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing that led to a standoff for seven hours.

Officers rushed to the home in a mobile home park early Sunday morning on reports of a stabbing. The victim died at the scene.

jason kover arrested csprgs trailer park stabbing from cspd 2 Arrested After Deadly Stabbing, Standoff

Jason Kover (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

The suspect, Jason Kover, 35, barricaded himself inside the residence at 3608 Sheffield Lane. He kept police at bay for seven hours.

Once officers were able to get inside, they arrested Kover for first-degree murder.

michael adkisson arrested csprgs trailer park stabbing from cspd 2 Arrested After Deadly Stabbing, Standoff

Michael Adkisson (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

During the follow up investigation, officers arrested Michael Adkisson, 33, for accessory to murder.

