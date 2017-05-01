2 Arrested After Deadly Stabbing, Standoff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs finally arrested two people wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing that led to a standoff for seven hours.
Officers rushed to the home in a mobile home park early Sunday morning on reports of a stabbing. The victim died at the scene.
The suspect, Jason Kover, 35, barricaded himself inside the residence at 3608 Sheffield Lane. He kept police at bay for seven hours.
Once officers were able to get inside, they arrested Kover for first-degree murder.
During the follow up investigation, officers arrested Michael Adkisson, 33, for accessory to murder.