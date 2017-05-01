COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Trevor Siemian. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Leaves Police Free To Help With Pot Crackdown

May 1, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Marijuana Legalization

DENVER (AP) – Colorado law enforcement officers are free to help in a potential federal marijuana crackdown.

That’s after the state Senate rejected a bill to prohibit public employees from assisting federal agents in “arresting a Colorado citizen for committing an act that is a Colorado constitutional right.”

The Colorado bill was inspired by threats that federal authorities may try cracking down on the marijuana industry. Federal authorities generally rely on local law enforcement to enforce federal drug law. But senators called the bill confusing.

California lawmakers are considering a similar bill .

Colorado is still considering a measure to allow marijuana growers to reclassify recreational pot as medical pot, a gambit to avoid federal seizure of recreational pot plants.

The Trump administration has sent mixed messages on whether a marijuana crackdown is planned.

