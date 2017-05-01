COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Trevor Siemian. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

1 Arrested In Double Shooting That Left 1 Dead

May 1, 2017 1:26 PM
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora police arrested one man in connection with Friday’s double shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

The gunfire in Aurora happened in the area of 14th Avenue and Clinton Street around 9 a.m. Friday, one block away from Colfax Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

One of the victims was critically injured. Officers attempted CPR until emergency crews arrived. That victim was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later. The other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

margarito najera mug 1 Arrested In Double Shooting That Left 1 Dead

Margarito Najera (credit: Aurora Police Dept.)

Police took Margarito Najera into custody after the shooting. Police formally announced the arrest of Najera, 43, on Monday.

Police activity at 14th & Clinton in Aurora

Police activity at 14th & Clinton in Aurora (credit: CBS)

Crime scene tape was stretched across several blocks as police processed evidence and gathered witness statements.

“It was like a horror movie come true or something,” said Oscar, who lives in the neighborhood.

A gun was found in the alley between Clinton Street and Dallas Street.

14th clinton shooting 12sot frame 0 1 Arrested In Double Shooting That Left 1 Dead

(credit: CBS)

Witnesses say they heard people arguing, followed by four to five gunshots.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

It is unknown if the shots were all from the same gun, or if any other weapons were recovered.

The victims have not been identified.

