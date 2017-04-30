Plains Highways Still Closed After Overnight Snowstorm

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Several highways remain closed following a snowy Saturday night on Colorado’s southern and Eastern Plains.
A storm that brought 2.4″ to Denver International Airport through Friday and Saturday gained strength as it made its way east into Kansas. Major routes through those areas are still recovering.
As of 11:15 a.m. Sunday, these closures were still in place, according to Colorado Department of Transportation:
- Eastbound I-70, from Burlington into Kansas.
- CO389, Trinidad to the New Mexico state line.
- CO94, Ellicott to Highways 40 & 287. (UPDATE: Re-opened at 12:10pm)
- US287, Lamar to the Oklahoma state line.
- US160, Trinidad to Springfield.
- CO10, Walsenburg to La Junta.
- US50, Lamar to the Kansas state line.
- Eastbound US40, Cheyenne Wells to the Kansas state line.
CO86 between Kiowa and Limon, reopened Sunday at 11:40 a.m, according to CDOT.
CDOT confirms two closures – I-70 and US40 – are requests from the Kansas Department of Transportation due to adverse driving conditions in that state.
Meanwhile, conditions along I-70 in Colorado’s mountains have improved Sunday. All Chain and Traction law restrictions that were put in place Saturday have been lifted.
Hoosier Pass and Red Mountain Pass, in fact, are the only sections of highway in the state still under chain law restrictions, per CDOT.