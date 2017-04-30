Animal Adventure Park Prepares To Name Baby Giraffe

April 30, 2017 3:56 PM
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4)  The clock is ticking until we learn what the Animal Adventure Park will name their new giraffe calf.

The park posted on its Facebook page Sunday saying they will choose from a list of popular names which were voted on by the public.

Voting for your favorite name ends at 4 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Voters must pay $1 to vote. Contributions go toward the Giraffe Conservation, Ava’s Little Heroes and the park.

Park keepers will then announce their choice on Monday, May 1.

