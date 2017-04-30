Latest Forecast: Warming Up & Melting Before Another Chance For Precip

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Our spring storm has moved off into Kansas and now a warming trend will get underway across Colorado.
There are a few more weather disturbances moving toward the Central Rockies. One will arrive late tonight with increasing clouds and light rain or snow in the northern and central mountains.
We could see some sprinkles in the Denver area by Monday evening.
A second and better chance for rain or snow will be in the forecast Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Starting Thursday we’ll see a beautiful weekend take shape with plenty of sunshine and highs around 80.
