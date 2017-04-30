AMBER ALERT: Search on for a 2012 White Toyota Tundra with a shell and Colorado plates RDQ-126 (Read More)

Desmond Reinstated From DL, Starts In LF For Rockies

April 30, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Arizona Diamondbacks, Bud Black, Christian Adames, Colorado Rockies, Ian Desmond, Mark Reynolds

PHOENIX (AP) – The Colorado Rockies have reinstated Ian Desmond from the 10-day disabled list and put him in left field for his season debut Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rockies signed Desmond to a five-year, $70 million contract in the offseason with the intention of having him play first base. But he fractured his left hand in spring training and had not played since the season began.

Ian Desmond #20 of the Colorado Rockies (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Mark Reynolds, filling in at first, has played well. He is batting .311 with 23 RBIs. His two-run single tied the game in the ninth inning Saturday night. Colorado went on to win on a wild pitch.

Mark Reynolds #12 of the Colorado Rockies hits a 2 RBI single in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on April 22, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Manager Bud Black had said he expected to play Desmond some in the outfield, as well as at first.

To make room, Colorado designated infielder Christian Adames for assignment.

