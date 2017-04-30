Diamondbacks Beat Rockies 2-0 In 13 Innings

PHOENIX (AP) – Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field swimming pool in the 13th inning, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Descalso’s drive off Jordan Lyles (0-1) salvaged the finale of the weekend series for the Diamondbacks and ended the longest scoreless game in Chase Field history.

Seven pitchers, led by Patrick Corbin’s 6 1/3 innings, combined to shut out the Rockies on five hits. Randall Delgado (1-0) pitched the final two innings to get the victory, finishing a 6-4 homestand for Arizona.

Brandon Drury beat out an infield single to start the 13th and Descalso lashed an 0-2 pitch over the fence in center for a splashdown and the win.

Corbin allowed two hits, struck out six and walked two.

Colorado starter German Marquez struck out eight in six innings. He yielded six hits and walked one.

The top five batters in Colorado’s powerful lineup were a combined 1 for 26.

Arizona had a couple of late threats before finally scoring.

With two outs in the 12th, A.J. Pollock doubled to deep left center and took third on a passed ball. David Peralta walked and Paul Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch to load the bases but Lyles got Jake Lamb to bounce out to third.

In the 10th, Peralta’s slow one-out bouncer got past second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, who subsequently ran into Pollock as the baserunner raced from first to third.

Rockies manager Bud Black jumped from the dugout and vehemently argued Pollock had interfered with LeMahieu. After a discussion with the other umpires, Pollock was called out.

Colorado loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth, but Dustin Garneau popped out, Marquez grounded into a fielder’s choice and Charlie Blackmon grounded out to first.

STRIKEOUT KINGS

Arizona racked up 16 more strikeouts. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Diamondbacks became the first National League team to strike out at least 11 in seven consecutive games and the first to do it in the majors since 1893.

Home plate umpire Jerry Layne had a generous strike zone. Thirteen Arizona batters struck out, too.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Colorado activated Ian Desmond from the 10-day DL and started him in left field. Desmond, who signed a $70 million, five-year contract with the Rockies over the winter, is expected to eventually play at first but Mark Reynolds is off to a strong start there. Desmond was 1 for 5 in his Colorado debut.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Following an off day, Colorado opens a three-game series at San Diego on Tuesday night. Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood (2-3, 4.88 ERA) pitches against Trevor Cahill (1-2, 4.50 ERA).

Diamondbacks: Following an off day, Arizona begins a three-game set at NL East-leading Washington. Diamondbacks RHP Taijuan Walker (3-1, 3.94 ERA), who fanned 11 in eight innings in his last outing, faces Tanner Roark (3-0, 3.64 ERA) in the opener.

– By BOB BAUM, AP Sports Writer

