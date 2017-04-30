Air Force Football Players Headed To White House

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – The Air Force Academy football team will travel to the White House this week to be honored as winners of The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

The Gazette reports that the Falcons are scheduled to fly to Washington, D.C. on Monday and meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

Air Force beat Army and Navy this season to win the trophy for the second time in three seasons. Air Force, which finished the season 10-3, has won the trophy 20 times, more than the other service academies.

