‘I’m Just Really Shocked’: Wet, Heavy Snow Snaps Branches

By Melissa Garcia

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Spring storm brought down trees in Parker.

The weight of the snow was too much for many branches to handle.

A large branch snapped off a tree a landed on the ground outside of a mortgage company near Main Street and Parker Road.

The wet, heavy snow also brought a tree down on top of one of the oldest houses in Parker.

“I’m just really shocked that all the snow is pushing them down,” said Jacob Floth, who lives at the house built in 1911.

Floth says his historic home also has historic trees that are more than 100 years old.

The snow broke some branches, and made others sag. It pushed a tree outside Floth’s home down onto a power line.

The storm’s aftermath will leave a lot to clean up.

“Last year when we had the big (storm), we had to cut down six trees,” Floth said. “This year we’ll probably have to cut down a couple more.”

While the snow stuck and built up on the branches, it mostly melted when it hit the ground.

“We don’t have to shovel, so we’re pretty happy about that,” Floth said.

He was also happy about the beautiful white views.

“Those who are new to Colorado are definitely in for a treat,” said Floth.

A spokesperson with the Intermountain Rural Electric Association, which provides power to the area, said the company was fortunate to not have any large power outages during the storm.

Anyone who sees branches touching a power line is asked to call the utility company to report it.

Additional Resources

If you see branches touching power lines, you can report it to IREA at 1-844-IREA-FIX.

