STORM WATCH: Snow Lingers: Watch Latest Forecast | I-70 Conditions | Photo Gallery

‘I’m Just Really Shocked’: Wet, Heavy Snow Snaps Branches

April 29, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Intermountain Rural Electric Association, IREA, Jacob Floth, Main Street, Parker, Parker Road, Spring Storm

By Melissa Garcia

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Spring storm brought down trees in Parker.

The weight of the snow was too much for many branches to handle.

0429171313 resized Im Just Really Shocked: Wet, Heavy Snow Snaps Branches

(credit: CBS)

0429171249 resized Im Just Really Shocked: Wet, Heavy Snow Snaps Branches

(credit: CBS)

A large branch snapped off a tree a landed on the ground outside of a mortgage company near Main Street and Parker Road.

The wet, heavy snow also brought a tree down on top of one of the oldest houses in Parker.

“I’m just really shocked that all the snow is pushing them down,” said Jacob Floth, who lives at the house built in 1911.

Floth says his historic home also has historic trees that are more than 100 years old.

The snow broke some branches, and made others sag. It pushed a tree outside Floth’s home down onto a power line.

0429171235a resized Im Just Really Shocked: Wet, Heavy Snow Snaps Branches

(credit: CBS)

0429171235 resized Im Just Really Shocked: Wet, Heavy Snow Snaps Branches

(credit: CBS)

The storm’s aftermath will leave a lot to clean up.

“Last year when we had the big (storm), we had to cut down six trees,” Floth said. “This year we’ll probably have to cut down a couple more.”

While the snow stuck and built up on the branches, it mostly melted when it hit the ground.

“We don’t have to shovel, so we’re pretty happy about that,” Floth said.

He was also happy about the beautiful white views.

“Those who are new to Colorado are definitely in for a treat,” said Floth.

0429171222 resized Im Just Really Shocked: Wet, Heavy Snow Snaps Branches

(credit: CBS)

A spokesperson with the Intermountain Rural Electric Association, which provides power to the area, said the company was fortunate to not have any large power outages during the storm.

Anyone who sees branches touching a power line is asked to call the utility company to report it.

Additional Resources

If you see branches touching power lines, you can report it to IREA at 1-844-IREA-FIX.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch