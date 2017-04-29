Buff Tedric Thompson Drafted By Seahawks

PHIILADELPHIA (CBS4) – Tedric Thompson became the third University of Colorado football player selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Thompson was taken by the Seattle Seahawks with the 11th overall pick.
He joins Chidobe Awuzie and Akhello Witherspoon in making the jump from Boulder to the NFL.
Awuzie was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 60th overall pick Friday.
Witherspoon was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 66th overall pick.
