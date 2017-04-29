STORM WATCH: Snow Lingers Today: Watch Latest Forecast | I-70 Conditions | Photo Gallery

Buff Tedric Thompson Drafted By Seahawks

April 29, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook, Denver Broncos, NFL Draft, Seattle Seahawks, Tedric Thompson, University of Colorado

By Michael Spencer

PHIILADELPHIA (CBS4) – Tedric Thompson became the third University of Colorado football player selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Thompson was taken by the Seattle Seahawks with the 11th overall pick.

He joins Chidobe Awuzie and Akhello Witherspoon in making the jump from Boulder to the NFL.

gettyimages 626029474 Buff Tedric Thompson Drafted By Seahawks

Defensive back Tedric Thompson #9 of the Colorado Buffaloes (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Awuzie was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 60th overall pick Friday.

Witherspoon was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 66th overall pick.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

