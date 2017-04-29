Hacker Releases Stolen Copies Of Netflix Series

Alcohol Could Be A Factor After Wrong-Way Driver Hits Police SUVA Denver police officer is recovering after a wrong-way driver crashed into his police SUV Friday night.

Todd Park Mohr From 'Big Head Todd & The Monsters' Excited For 'Take Note The Concert'Todd Park Mohr, also known as Big Head Todd from the band Big Head Todd and the Monsters, will be performing at the Take Note The Concert next Thursday. He stopped by CBS4 studios to talk about the event.

Bill Addresses Rental Application Fees: 'This Is Really About Fairness'It's tough finding an apartment in Colorado's tight market. Then add in the application fees -- it's costly -- before ever moving in. Now lawmakers are getting interested in the matter.