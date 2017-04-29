STORM WATCH: Snow Lingers Today: Watch Latest Forecast | I-70 Conditions | Photo Gallery

Watch: Mom And Son Share Priceless Moment On Kiss Cam

April 29, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS4) – The kiss cam may be a staple of major sporting events, but there are times where it can go wrong.

One of those terribly awkward moments happened Thursday night at the Milwaukee Bucks playoff game.

The team tweeted out a clip of the exchange, and you don’t have to be a master lip-reader to know what’s going on.

“That’s my mom,” the man says in the video while shaking his head.

When she looks up from her phone, Mom’s expression is priceless.

The Bucks went on to lose the game to the Toronto Raptors, 92-89.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch