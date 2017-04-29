Watch: Mom And Son Share Priceless Moment On Kiss Cam

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS4) – The kiss cam may be a staple of major sporting events, but there are times where it can go wrong.
One of those terribly awkward moments happened Thursday night at the Milwaukee Bucks playoff game.
The team tweeted out a clip of the exchange, and you don’t have to be a master lip-reader to know what’s going on.
“That’s my mom,” the man says in the video while shaking his head.
When she looks up from her phone, Mom’s expression is priceless.
The Bucks went on to lose the game to the Toronto Raptors, 92-89.