Latest Forecast: Snow And Cold To Start Weekend

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Heavy spring snow has buried many areas of eastern Colorado. Some of the snow amounts include 6 to 12 inches of snow in the foothills and anywhere from 2 to 9 inches in the metro area. Snow and wind will slowly decrease across northern Colorado as the day goes on.

Here are some of the higher snow amounts as of mid-morning Saturday.

Idledale 16″

Conifer 12″

Parker 9.5″

Evergreen 9.5″

Genesee 9.2″

Greenwood Village 8″

Littleton 7.5″

Castle Pines 6″

Boulder 4″

Aurora 4″

Estes Park 4.7″

Strasburg 3.6″

Greeley 3″

Denver 2.7″

A Winter Storm Warning remains in place over a large part of eastern Colorado through the better part of the afternoon. By late in the day Saturday the worst of the weather will be southeastern areas of the state.

Our weather system will be pulling away from the state overnight into Sunday morning. So the weekend will finish up dry and warmer over most of eastern Colorado. In the week ahead temperatures will be near the upper 50s to low 60s with chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms through mid-week. By Thursday a stronger warming trend will take over with Denver warming back to near 70 by then.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.