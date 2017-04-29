STORM WATCH: Snow Lingers Today: Watch Latest Forecast | I-70 Conditions | Photo Gallery

Students Hold Fundraiser For Teacher Who Survived House Explosion

April 29, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Erin Martinez, Joseph William Irwin, Joseph William Irwin III, Mark Martinez, Mountain Range High School

By Andrea Flores

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of students at Mountain Range High School came together after school Friday to raise money for Erin Martinez, a physics and chemistry teacher who survived a deadly explosion at her Firestone home last week.

Students say class hasn’t been the same since Mrs. Martinez has been gone.

house explosion 5 Students Hold Fundraiser For Teacher Who Survived House Explosion

Mark and Erin Martinez (credit: CBS)

“We were just really confused and concerned,” said Amarah Duran Pinedo, a junior at the school, and student of Mrs. Martinez. “It was just really shocking, and we didn’t have any answers to the questions that we wanted to ask.”

The fundraiser was initially planned to raise money for special needs students.

firestone fundraiser pkg Students Hold Fundraiser For Teacher Who Survived House Explosion

(credit: CBS)

firestone fundraiser345 pkg Students Hold Fundraiser For Teacher Who Survived House Explosion

(credit: CBS)

“As we got the news about Mrs. Martinez, we all felt impacted by it, so we decided to also turn the profits to her as well.”

Students say her absence can be felt around campus.

firestone house explosion 10pkg frame 205 Students Hold Fundraiser For Teacher Who Survived House Explosion

(credit: CBS)

“It’s definitely different, and not a good kind of different,” said Dakota Ramirez, also a student of Mrs. Martinez. “I feel like we’re all a little lost.”

Martinez is in critical condition, but stable.

house explosion 31 Students Hold Fundraiser For Teacher Who Survived House Explosion

Erin Martinez (credit: CBS)

Her husband, Mark, and her brother, Joseph Irwin, were killed in the explosion.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

