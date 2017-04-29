Alcohol Could Be A Factor After Wrong-Way Driver Hits Police SUV

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police officer is recovering after a wrong-way driver crashed into his police SUV Friday night.
Police say the crash happened last night around 10:30 p.m.
The officer was going north on Park Avenue West when he was hit by someone in a Chevy Tahoe going the wrong way on Welton Street. The driver tried getting away but was found by police a few blocks later.
Both the officer and driver were hurt and taken to the hospital but are expected to recover.
Police say weather will be a part of the crash investigation.
“It is certainly snowing. The investigators did document how the weather is, but I don’t know if that was a factor or not,” police spokesman Sgt. Chad Kuroda said.
Investigators will also look at alcohol as a possible cause of the crash.
The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.