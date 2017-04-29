CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Take A RB Late In The NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos spent the 203rd overall pick in the NFL Draft on a Coastal Carolina running back.
De’Angelo Henderson is listed at 5-foot-8 and 208 pounds, but John Elway tweeted that Henderson “plays bigger than his size.”
In 2014, Henderson rushed for 1,534 yards and 20 touchdowns.
He followed that up by rushing for 1,346 yards and 16 touchdowns despite playing two fewer games.
Henderson’s 2016 numbers were down due to a shoulder injury and only playing in nine games but he still finished the season with 1,156 rushing yards and another 16 touchdowns.
Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.