CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Mr. Irrelevant Is Nephew Of A Legend

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos made the 253rd and final selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, selecting Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly.
Kelly, who is the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, is “Mr. Irrelevant,” the title given tot he final player taken in the draft.
Kelly put up impressive numbers during his time at Ole Miss, but off the field issues and injury concerns kept him from going higher in the draft.
Kelly was named second-team All-SEC as a senior, throwing for 19 touchdowns, but tore his right ACL and lateral meniscus in November.
The Broncos now have three young quarterbacks on the roster with Trevor Siemian (age 25), Paxton Lynch (23), and Kelly (23).
