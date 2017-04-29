CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Mr. Irrelevant Is Nephew Of A Legend

STORM WATCH: Snow Lingers: Watch Latest Forecast | I-70 Conditions | Photo Gallery

April 29, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook, Chad Kelly, Denver Broncos, Jim Kelly, NFL Draft

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.  (CBS4) – The Broncos made the 253rd and final selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, selecting Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly.

Kelly, who is the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, is “Mr. Irrelevant,” the title given tot he final player taken in the draft.

OXFORD, MS – OCTOBER 29: Quarterback Chad Kelly #10 of the Mississippi Rebels tries to get past defensive tackle Montravius Adams #1 of the Auburn Tigers as he scrambles for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game on October 29, 2016 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Kelly put up impressive numbers during his time at Ole Miss, but off the field issues and injury concerns kept him from going higher in the draft.

Kelly was named second-team All-SEC as a senior, throwing for 19 touchdowns, but tore his right ACL and lateral meniscus in November.

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 22: Chad Kelly #10 of the Mississippi Rebels throws the ball during the first half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Broncos now have three young quarterbacks on the roster with Trevor Siemian (age 25), Paxton Lynch (23), and Kelly (23).

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

