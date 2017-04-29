STORM WATCH: Snow Lingers Today: Watch Latest Forecast | I-70 Conditions | Photo Gallery

CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Day 3 Starts With A Trade

April 29, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook, Denver Broncos, Kapri Bibbs, NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers

By Mark Haas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos started day three of the NFL Draft by making a trade.

The Broncos are sending RB Kapri Bibbs and this year’s fifth round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth round pick in 2018, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bibbs, an undrafted running back from CSU, had 29 carries for 129 yards, and also caught two passes, one for a touchdown.

Bibss was certainly not a lock to make the roster this year, and the Broncos probably didn’t have need for 10 draft picks this year, so what they get is a better pick for next season.

gettyimages 6120448081 CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Day 3 Starts With A Trade

Running back Kapri Bibbs on Oct. 2, 2016 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (credit: Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

We can certainly expect the Broncos to draft a running back with one of their five remaining picks Saturday.

Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.

