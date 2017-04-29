CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Day 3 Starts With A Trade

By Mark Haas
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos started day three of the NFL Draft by making a trade.
The Broncos are sending RB Kapri Bibbs and this year’s fifth round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth round pick in 2018, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Bibbs, an undrafted running back from CSU, had 29 carries for 129 yards, and also caught two passes, one for a touchdown.
Bibss was certainly not a lock to make the roster this year, and the Broncos probably didn’t have need for 10 draft picks this year, so what they get is a better pick for next season.
We can certainly expect the Broncos to draft a running back with one of their five remaining picks Saturday.
