CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Pick Michigan Tight End Butt

April 29, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook, Denver Broncos, Jake Butt, NFL Draft

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos added tight end Jake Butt with the 145th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Butt was a star at Michigan as a three-year letterman, and was the 2016 John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end.

gettyimages 490832866 CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Pick Michigan Tight End Butt

ANN ARBOR, MI – SEPTEMBER 26: Jake Butt #88 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Brigham Young Cougars at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Cougars 31-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Butt started all 13 games at tight end during his senior season.

He was Michigan’s second-leading receiver with 46 catches and 546 yards, including four touchdowns, but tore his ACL in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

gettyimages 625950620 CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Pick Michigan Tight End Butt

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Jake Butt #88 of the Michigan Wolverines runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

That injury will keep him from providing a spark right away, but clearly the Broncos see Butt as a low-risk, high-reward type of player.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

