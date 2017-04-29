CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Pick Michigan Tight End Butt

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos added tight end Jake Butt with the 145th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Butt was a star at Michigan as a three-year letterman, and was the 2016 John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end.
Butt started all 13 games at tight end during his senior season.
He was Michigan’s second-leading receiver with 46 catches and 546 yards, including four touchdowns, but tore his ACL in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.
That injury will keep him from providing a spark right away, but clearly the Broncos see Butt as a low-risk, high-reward type of player.
