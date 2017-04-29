CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Add A Speedster WR

By Mark Haas
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos made another trade, drafting another wide receiver and returner.
The Broncos added Georgia’s Isaiah McKenzie with the 172nd overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
They traded their 175th and 238th picks to the Green Bay Packers to move up three spots in the fifth round to get McKenzie.
McKenzie is a small speedster – 5-foot-8, 175 pounds – who ran a 4.42 40 at the combine.
McKenzie set the Georgia record with six returns for touchdowns during his college career.
As a receiver, he had 44 catches for 633 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
RELATED: New Broncos TE Jake Butt Has Spot-On Endorsement Deal
Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.