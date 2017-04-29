CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Henderson Brings Flashy Look To Team

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The 82nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, Carlos Henderson was introduced at Broncos headquarters Saturday.

Henderson, a wide receiver from Louisiana Tech, put up big time numbers for the Bulldogs in 2016.

He scored 23 total touchdowns, including tying for the NCAA lead with 19 receiving TDs. Henderson added two more as a running back, and two more as a kick returner.

With 1,535 receiving yards at Louisiana Tech, Henderson is hoping to bring the offensive “juice” Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is looking for.

Henderson was a running back in high school, but made the transition to wide receiver in college.

He is also a big fan of style, especially flashy shoes.

Henderson told CBS4 Sports anchor Michael Spencer that he owns about 45 to 50 pairs of shoes.

