CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Langley Excited To Learn From No Fly Zone

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos introduced cornerback and punt returner Brendan Langley Saturday morning at Broncos headquarters.
Langley said he’s looking forward to learning from the current members of the “No Fly Zone.”
He said when he studies tape of corners he studies Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., and Bradley Roby.
Based on first evaluation of his personality, Langley will fit in well with the big talkers of the No Fly Zone.
Langley is from Lamar, but doesn’t view himself as a small school guy.
He also hopes to provide a spark on special teams as a punt returner.
He was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection as a defensive back and punt returner.
Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.