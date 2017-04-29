STORM WATCH: Snow Lingers Today: Watch Latest Forecast | I-70 Conditions | Photo Gallery

CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Langley Excited To Learn From No Fly Zone

April 29, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Brendan Langley, CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook, Denver Broncos, NFL Draft

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos introduced cornerback and punt returner Brendan Langley Saturday morning at Broncos headquarters.

Langley said he’s looking forward to learning from the current members of the “No Fly Zone.”

He said when he studies tape of corners he studies Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., and Bradley Roby.

Based on first evaluation of his personality, Langley will fit in well with the big talkers of the No Fly Zone.

Langley is from Lamar, but doesn’t view himself as a small school guy.

gettyimages 602229770 CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Langley Excited To Learn From No Fly Zone

Defensive back Brendan Langley #21 (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

He also hopes to provide a spark on special teams as a punt returner.

He was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection as a defensive back and punt returner.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch