CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Make Second Trade On The Day

April 29, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, NFL Draft

By Mark Haas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos are working the phones Saturday morning, making their second trade of the day.

The first trade came early in the day when the Broncos sent RB Kapri Bibbs to the San Francisco 49ers.

With their second trade, the Broncos swap fourth and seventh round picks (126 and 252 overall) in this year’s draft for two fifth round picks (145 and 175 overall) with the Cleveland Browns.

The big questions for a lot of these late round picks is can they even make a Broncos roster already loaded with talent.

Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.

