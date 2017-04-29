CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Make Second Trade On The Day

By Mark Haas
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos are working the phones Saturday morning, making their second trade of the day.
The first trade came early in the day when the Broncos sent RB Kapri Bibbs to the San Francisco 49ers.
With their second trade, the Broncos swap fourth and seventh round picks (126 and 252 overall) in this year’s draft for two fifth round picks (145 and 175 overall) with the Cleveland Browns.
The big questions for a lot of these late round picks is can they even make a Broncos roster already loaded with talent.
