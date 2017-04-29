Latest Totals: Storm Dumps Over Foot Of Snow Near Denver

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – For some it’s hard to imagine, but ‘Springtime in the Rockies’ often means heavy, wet snow.
A potent spring storm dropped snow along Colorado’s Front Range and on the adjacent plains overnight with some locations above 7,000 feet reporting over a foot.
CBS4 WEATHER WATCHERS AS OF 8 AM
Evergreen – 13.7″ (Paul Luzetski)
East of Conifer – 12.75″ (Bambi Moss)
SW Lone Tree – 8″ (Ron Hranac)
Highlands Ranch – 8″ (Debbie Charlton)
SE Aurora – 8″ (Dorn Nienaber)
SW Littleton – 7.5″ (Mychele Smith)
Littleton – 7″ (Pam Bostwick)
East of Franktown – 6.5″ (Phil Curry)
SE of Franktown – 5.8″ (Holly Ulyate)
Rist Canyon – 5.5″ (Jim Bruce)
Glacier View Meadows – 5.3″ (Linda Petrie)
Simla – 4.8″ (Rick Stegmaier)
W. Arvada – 4.5″ (Dave Pohlman)
N. Breckenridge – 4″ (Gary Lindstrom)
S. Denver – 3.5″ (John Snyder)
S of Bennett – 3″ (Joy Jordan)
Westminster – 2″ (Dan Wolfe)
NW of Gunnison – 1.5″ (Paul Kaplan)
N. Colorado Springs – 1″ (Steve Bennett)
N. Lafayette – 1″ (Doug Goodman)
Severance – 0.5″ (Jim Weindorf)
Paonia – 0.1″ (David Berry)
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AS OF 8 AM
3 miles NW of Idledale – 16.7″
3 miles W of Conifer – 12″
12 miles NW of Golden – 11.1″
NNW side of Aspen Springs – 10.1″
2 miles WSW of Parker – 9.5″
3 miles NNW of Horsetooth Mountain – 9″
3 miles SSE of Silver Plume – 8.5″
1 mile S of Greenwood Village – 8″
ESE side of Castle Pines – 6″
1 mile WNW of Aurora – 6″
ESE side of Estes Park – 4.7″
2 miles NW of Strasburg – 3.6″
NWS office in Boulder – 3.4″
1 mile S of Greeley – 3″
Stapleton – 2.7″
3 miles ENE of Fort Collins – 0.8″
Denver International Airport – 0.3″
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.