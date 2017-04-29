Boulder Streams Live Osprey Cam

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Boulder is streaming a live osprey nesting camera from the Boulder Reservoir.
The Open Space and Mountain Parks staff have monitored the Osprey nest since 2011. “Since then the nest has been successful every year, fledging a total of nine young,” they post on their site.
Both a male and female can be seen and identified by their different markings.
“The female Osprey has a ‘bib’ of dark feathers on her chest, whereas the male has an almost completely white chest.”
By monitoring the nest in past years, here’s a general timeline of events:
- Between March 20 and April 10: Adult Osprey return to the nest
- Between April 21 and May 9: Eggs laid and incubation begins
- Osprey eggs hatch in 36-42 days
- Fledging occurs 50-55 days later
- Between June 9 and June 24: Eggs hatch
- Between August 5 and August 23: Young fledge