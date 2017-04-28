SPRING STORM: Winter storm warning issued for Denver metro area (Watch Latest Forecast)

Tracksuit Wedding Helps Get Instruments In Kids’ Hands

April 28, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Billy Nershi, Bret Saunders, Isaac Slade, John Hickenlooper, KBCO, KBCO Studio C, Libby Anschutz, Stu Miller, Take Note Colorado, Take Note the Concert, The Fray, The String Cheese Incident, Todd Park Mohr, Tracksuit Wedding

DENVER (CBS4)– Two members of the band Tracksuit Wedding, Libby Anschutz and Stu Miller, talked about the importance of music education for students in Colorado schools with CBS4’s Alan Gionet on CBS4 News at Noon.

“Thanks to our wonderful Gov. Hickenlooper, he came up to a number of community leaders and musicians and asked us to get together and think about how we could expand music programs across the state,” said Anschutz. “We came up with this Take Note Colorado music initiative and I formed the Colorado Music Coalition, the legal entity, the 501-3C to house it and we’ll probably take on other initiatives around music.”

“I think the number one thing kids want to do is make as much noise as they possibly can. So if we can direct that in a musical direction, that would be great,” said Stu Miller. “I think that is so key to a balanced education, in my opinion, I’ve been teaching music for 20 years and I feel it helps people with math and English and especially with personal expression.”

Proceeds from the concert will start the funding for the Take Note Colorado initiative, which will offer grants for music education for students across Colorado.

LINK: Take Note Colorado

“You see the light bulb go on above the head when something clicks and it’s the coolest thing in the world to see,” said Miller. “It’s really fun for us to see. Hopefully this program will be successful and we can put instruments into anyone’s hands who wants to try it,” said Miller.

The concert features some of Colorado’s top musical talent including Slade himself, Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Billy Nershi of the String Cheese Incident, and Tracksuit Wedding. Another Colorado success story, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will headline the show.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch