Dog Food Recalled Because It May Contain Euthanasia Drug

LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – Party Animal is recalling their Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food after it tested positive for a euthanasia drug.

“The safety of pets is and always will be our first priority,” the company posted on their website. “We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food. As pet parents ourselves, we take this matter seriously.”

On April 13, a Texas retailer notified Party Animal that one of their customers presented them with samples that tested positive in a lab for pentobarbital.

Party Animal is recalling the cans nationwide after tracking the lot numbers of the food in question, which was manufactured and distributed in 20015.

“We are working with our distributors and retailers to determine if any additional beef-flavored products manufactured during this 2015 production period remain on shelves and, if so, to retrieve them from shelves, immediately, as well.”

The recalled cans are:

— the 13-ounce can of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food, lot number 0136E1520404, manufactured in 2015 with an expiration date of July 2019.

— and the 13-ounce-can of Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food, lot number 0134E15 23713, manufactured in 2015 with an expiration date of August 2019.

If you have the food, you’re asked to return the cans to where you bought them for a full refund.