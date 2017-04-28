WINTER STORM WARNING: Between 3"-12" inches snow: Watch Latest Forecast | I-70 Conditions | Photo Gallery

Late Start For Littleton Public School Students

April 28, 2017 8:36 PM
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Students at Littleton Public Schools could be going to school later one day a week starting this fall.

Right now students in the district go to class an hour later one day each month. A new plan proposed would have students coming to school one hour later every Wednesday.

The idea behind the proposal is to give teachers more time to plan before class. The district believes the change will improve academic growth and achievement.

(credit: CBS)

Some parents do not support the idea.

“A lot of people work during the weekdays. We have to throw around our schedules. A lot of jobs, with mine, I have to be there when I have to be there. It is kind of hard to tell them I can’t come in until 10:30,” said parent Jessica Chamberlin.

The Littleton School Board is expected to give the proposal its final approval on May 11.

