Watch: Jimmy John’s Employee Acts Unfazed By Gun In Robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS4) – A Jimmy John’s employee acted like he had ice in his veins when a robber pointed a gun right in his face.
The Kansas City Police Department released surveillance video of the robbery, according to CBS New York, that took place Wednesday night.
As is seen in the video, the suspect walked in, placed an order, and then pulled the gun, pointing it right in the clerk’s face.
The clerk acts calmly, like it’s no big deal, as he clears cash out of the register and hands it over to the robber.
A suspect has since been taken into custody in what Jimmy John’s tweeted was a “freaky fast capture!”