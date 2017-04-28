SPRING STORM: Winter storm warning issued for Denver metro area (Watch Latest Forecast)

Watch: Jimmy John’s Employee Acts Unfazed By Gun In Robbery

April 28, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: Jimmy Johns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS4) – A Jimmy John’s employee acted like he had ice in his veins when a robber pointed a gun right in his face.

The Kansas City Police Department released surveillance video of the robbery, according to CBS New York, that took place Wednesday night.

As is seen in the video, the suspect walked in, placed an order, and then pulled the gun, pointing it right in the clerk’s face.

The clerk acts calmly, like it’s no big deal, as he clears cash out of the register and hands it over to the robber.

A suspect has since been taken into custody in what Jimmy John’s tweeted was a “freaky fast capture!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch