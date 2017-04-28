Homeless Sweep Lawsuit Gets Class Action Designation

DENVER (CBS4) – A federal judge has certified the lawsuit against the City of Denver over homeless camp sweeps as class action.
In March of last year, city officials were fed up with the personal items filling the street on the corners of Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street, outside the Denver Rescue Mission. City workers wound up clearing out the items after multiple warnings.
Now that the class action lawsuit status has been certified, thousands of homeless could join the case.
Jason Flores-Williams, an attorney representing those who had items removed in the sweep, says the city violated constitutional rights by taking personal property.
Flores-Williams says the city violated the fourth, eighth and 14th amendments of the Constitution.