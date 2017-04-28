SPRING STORM: Winter storm warning issued for Denver metro area (Watch Latest Forecast)

Homeless Sweep Lawsuit Gets Class Action Designation

April 28, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Ballpark Neighborhood, Denver Rescue Mission, Homeless, Homeless Sweep, Jason Flores-William

DENVER (CBS4) – A federal judge has certified the lawsuit against the City of Denver over homeless camp sweeps as class action.

In March of last year, city officials were fed up with the personal items filling the street on the corners of Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street, outside the Denver Rescue Mission. City workers wound up clearing out the items after multiple warnings.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Now that the class action lawsuit status has been certified, thousands of homeless could join the case.

Jason Flores-Williams, an attorney representing those who had items removed in the sweep, says the city violated constitutional rights by taking personal property.

Attorney Jason Flores-Williams (credit: CBS)

Attorney Jason Flores-Williams (credit: CBS)

Flores-Williams says the city violated the fourth, eighth and 14th amendments of the Constitution.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch