Diabetes Fundraiser Adds Extreme Ninja Course

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – The American Diabetes Association kicked off fundraising for its Tour de Cure event this week.

Tour de Cure features a family-friendly walk, a 5-K run, four bike tour routes, and, new this year, an obstacle course. The Extreme Ninja Course will have up to nine obstacles that participants will need to get through.

“We want to be dynamic in the field of events,” said Brandi Miller, the coordinator for Tour de Cure.

Xtreme Obstacle Course is the company that will be providing the course for Tour de Cure, and they had a smaller version set up at Blue Moon RiNo Brewery for the kickoff event Thursday. CBS4’s Ashton Altieri tried out the course. At Tour de Cure, contestants can compete individually or in teams.

Between the new ninja-style course, the walk, the run and the bike tours, the ADA hopes to raise $1,400,000.

“The money that’s raised at Tour goes to our advocacy. It goes toward research. It goes towards our programs that we have here in Colorado. We have camps for kids living with diabetes,” Miller explained.

“Lockheed Martin has been a part of Tour de Cure for at least the 10 years I’ve been doing it,” said John Donovan, leader for the local Lockheed Martin team.

“So John, your team was the top fundraising team nationally, tell me about your fundraising strategy?” Altieri asked Donovan.

“The strategy is getting a large membership and encouraging those people to go out and just get $5 or $10 from somebody. It can be coworkers, it could be family, it could be neighbors,” Donovan replied.

Tour de Cure is Saturday, Sept. 9 2017. Now is the time to sign-up for an event, form a team, begin your training, and start fundraising.

