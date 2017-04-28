High Chance For A Few ‘Forecast Surprises’ With Incoming Storm

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – As of noon on Friday it looks like everything is coming together for a potent spring storm that will get underway tonight.
However, the forecast is not entirely set in stone for a variety of reasons, a few of which are highlighted below.
All I can say is get ready for a few forecasting surprises with this one!
(and you can proudly say that you heard it first from CBS4 and Colorado’s Weather Center)
Why A Few Surprises?
Convection will produce a wide variety of snow totals over very short distances. If you end up under a convective snow shower you can pile up several inches of heavy, wet snow in a short time. Meanwhile, just down the road, it could be a mere flurry.
There are some indications that this storm could dig a little deeper over the Four Corners. If that happens…
Isn’t Colorado’s weather exciting?!?
It will be a fun ride and we encourage you to follow us here in Colorado’s Weather Center as we monitor the latest details.
