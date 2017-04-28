CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Meet Garett Bolles

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The newest member of the Denver Broncos, Garett Bolles, met with the media at Broncos Headquarters Friday afternoon.

Bolles and his family, including his son Kingston and wife Natalie were all smiles as he was officially introduced by Broncos GM John Elway.

“I’m a big teddy bear off the field,” said Bolles who had tears in his eyes last night after his name was announced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“All I needed was one team to fall in love with me and that’s exactly what the Denver Broncos organization did,” added Bolles.

CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer sat down with Bolles on Friday afternoon and talked about his expectations for the Broncos offensive line, which was one of the worst in the NFL last year.

“I know this offensive line has a lot of talent. They have a lot of amazing players,” said Bolles. “They just needed some help. They just need somebody to come in here and help them out. They can get the job done, but they just need some juice. That’s what I want to bring to them.”

The Broncos have nine picks remaining in the NFL draft, including three on Friday night.

The Broncos have the 51st overall pick in the 2nd round and the 82nd overall pick and 101st overall pick in the 3rd round.

