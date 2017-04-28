CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Take A WR In 3rd Round

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the 82nd pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected a wide receiver and kick returner.

Carlos Henderson played 13 games with Louisiana Tech.

He had 82 receptions for 1,535 yards, and led the NCAA with 19 receiving touchdowns.

The Broncos have talked all off-season about adding “juice” to their offense, and they’re hoping that Henderson can do that.

He will also serve as a returner.

Henderson had two kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2016, and was third in the NCAA, averaging 32.2 yards per return.

Henderson was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.