CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Take A WR In 3rd Round

April 28, 2017 8:44 PM
Filed Under: Carlos Henderson, CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook, Denver Broncos, Louisiana Tech, NFL Draft

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the 82nd pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected a wide receiver and kick returner.

Carlos Henderson played 13 games with Louisiana Tech.

He had 82 receptions for 1,535 yards, and led the NCAA with 19 receiving touchdowns.

gettyimages 617298010 CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Take A WR In 3rd Round

MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 22: Carlos Henderson #1 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in action against Treyvon Williams #52 of the FIU Panthers during the game at FIU Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

The Broncos have talked all off-season about adding “juice” to their offense, and they’re hoping that Henderson can do that.

He will also serve as a returner.

gettyimages 617298016 CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Take A WR In 3rd Round

MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 22: Carlos Henderson #1 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs attempts to catch a pass as Emmanuel Lubin #20 of the FIU Panthers defends during the first half of the game at FIU Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Henderson had two kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2016, and was third in the NCAA, averaging 32.2 yards per return.

Henderson was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

