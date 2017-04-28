WINTER STORM WARNING: Between 3"-12" inches snow: Watch Latest Forecast | I-70 Conditions | Photo Gallery

CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Take ‘Athletic Corner’ In 3rd Round

April 28, 2017 9:39 PM
Filed Under: Brendan Langley, CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook, Denver Broncos, NFL Draft

By Mark Haas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The No Fly Zone potentially has a new member.

(I say potential because I assume membership must be granted by the likes of Harris, Talib, Ward, and Stewart.)

With the 101st pick int he draft, the Broncos take cornerback Brendan Langley from Lamar University, which is an FCS school in Texas.

gettyimages 632931158 CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Take Athletic Corner In 3rd Round

MOBILE, AL – JANUARY 28: Brendan Langley #31 of the North team breaks up a pass intended for Travin Dural #83 of the South team during the first half of the Reese’s Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Langley started his college career at Georgia, but ended up transferring after he lost his job.

Langley had six interceptions as a senior, and also returned punts.

John Elway tweeted that Langley has “big upside.”

Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.

