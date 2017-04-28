CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Take ‘Athletic Corner’ In 3rd Round

Pets Eating Pot: Effects Could Last Several DaysMore pets are consuming marijuana edibles and suffering the consequences.

2nd Company Shuts Oil, Gas Wells After Deadly Home ExplosionA second petroleum company said it would shut down and inspect wells after a fatal house explosion near a gas well in Colorado, although investigators have not said whether the well was the cause.

Uber Fined For Violations In ColoradoThe ride sharing company Uber has been fined thousands of dollars so far this year for a variety of violations, including one involving a driver who didn't have a valid driver's license.