CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Take ‘Athletic Corner’ In 3rd Round

By Mark Haas
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The No Fly Zone potentially has a new member.
(I say potential because I assume membership must be granted by the likes of Harris, Talib, Ward, and Stewart.)
With the 101st pick int he draft, the Broncos take cornerback Brendan Langley from Lamar University, which is an FCS school in Texas.
Langley started his college career at Georgia, but ended up transferring after he lost his job.
Langley had six interceptions as a senior, and also returned punts.
John Elway tweeted that Langley has “big upside.”
