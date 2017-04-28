Man Dead, Another Injured In Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Friday.

The gunfire happened in the area of 14th Avenue and Clinton Street around 9 a.m., one block away from Colfax Avenue.

One of the victims was critically injured. Officers attempted CPR until emergency crews arrived. That victim was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later. The other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Crime scene tape was stretched across several blocks as police processed evidence and gathered witness statements.

A gun was found in the alley between Clinton Street and Dallas Street.

Witnesses say they heard people arguing, followed by four to five gunshots.

“I got home from work and was trying to go to sleep, and then all I could hear was a bunch of guys arguing in Spanish about some gang-related stuff,” said Oscar, a neighbor. “I didn’t think much of it and I just tried to go to sleep, then all I hear was a bunch of gunshots going off.”

It is unknown if the shots were all from the same gun, or if any other weapons were recovered.

Detectives have one person of interest in custody, and are not looking for additional suspects. They say there is no danger to the community.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the shooting was gang-related.

Neither man was identified by police.