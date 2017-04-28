Suspect In Gruesome Murder Of 4-Year-Old Appears In Court

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man suspected in the gruesome killing of a 4-year-old boy in Broomfield appeared in court on Friday morning.

The attack happened on Thursday at a home near the intersection of West 136th Avenue and Raleigh Street, and flowers, a cross and other items were placed in a memorial outside.

While the exact cause of death is still under investigation, emergency dispatchers told to responding officers over a police radio channel that an ax was used in the crime.

“The ax is still in the house,” the emergency dispatcher said.

Emanuel Doll, 25, is now in custody and facing murder charges in the case. He is being held without bond.

“They were out front with the 20-year-old, maybe in that age, putting him in the squad car and they weren’t gentle about it,” a neighbor told CBS4.

Court documents are sealed and police haven’t revealed so far any details about a possible motive.

Doll was calm and quiet Friday in the courtroom while the judge advised him of the charges he faces.

Neighbors said the suspect is the child’s uncle and that he lived in the home.

Some residents of the neighborhood said they saw signs of trouble at the home in the past. They said they regret not doing more.

“As neighbors we feel responsible to a point because we just didn’t know there was a child over there,” a resident said.

“It’s just a sad day in the neighborhood,” another neighbor said.

Formal charges will be filed against Doll during his next appearance in court, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The young victim’s identity hasn’t been released.