Broncos Stadium Still Nameless Heading Into New Season

DENVER (CBS4) – With the NFL Draft heading into its second day, the Denver Broncos have already filled a key position on their offensive line, but still up for grabs are the naming rights to Mile High Stadium.

The team told CBS4 it’s had several “good discussions” with potential partners, but so far there’s been no word of a new sponsor for the upcoming season.

After former sponsor Sports Authority declared bankruptcy in 2016, the Broncos paid $3.6 million to take over the contract in hopes of selling the rights for a longer, more lucrative deal.

A handful of inquiries so far, including one from a marijuana dispensary, have apparently failed to strike the team’s interest.

The Broncos front office says it is exploring more options to find a partner that matches the team’s culture, and would be an asset to the community.

There’s no timeline on when fans may see a new name on the stadium.