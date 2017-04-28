SPRING STORM: Winter storm warning issued for Denver metro area (Watch Latest Forecast)

April’s Baby Giraffe Gets Outside For First Time

April 28, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April The Giraffe, Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park posted a photo of April the giraffe and her baby boy getting outside for the first time together.

While the photo was shared on their Facebook page Friday, it is unknown when it was taken.

It appears as though all is well with mother and Baby G, as their bonding continues.

April gave birth to a boy on April 15.

The contest to name him ends Sunday at 4 p.m. MT, with the name set to be announced on Monday, May 1.

Money raised in the voting will be divided between programs to protect African wildlife, empowering native women, the park itself, and Ava’s Little Heroes, a non-profit set up by park owner Jordan Patch.

RELATED: Animal Park Owner Thanks CBS Denver Fans For Making Giraffe Cam Go Viral

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch