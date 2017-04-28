April’s Baby Giraffe Gets Outside For First Time

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park posted a photo of April the giraffe and her baby boy getting outside for the first time together.
While the photo was shared on their Facebook page Friday, it is unknown when it was taken.
It appears as though all is well with mother and Baby G, as their bonding continues.
April gave birth to a boy on April 15.
The contest to name him ends Sunday at 4 p.m. MT, with the name set to be announced on Monday, May 1.
Money raised in the voting will be divided between programs to protect African wildlife, empowering native women, the park itself, and Ava’s Little Heroes, a non-profit set up by park owner Jordan Patch.
